KUCHING: Sarawak residents in districts categorised as green zones which are free from Covid-19 infection are reminded to be vigilant and continue to take preventive measures to curb the disease.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) said as of today, the four divisions which turned into green zones from yellow previously are Mukah, Sarikei, Sibu and Limbang.

“I am advising the people not to let their guard down with the improved condition declared in their areas. We are still battling the infection to break the chain (of Covid-19 infection),” he said at the daily Covid-19 media conference here today.

Apart from the four divisions which changed from yellow to green zones, 25 more districts in Sarawak which have been categorised as safe or green zones are Lawas, Matu, Lundu, Saratok, Pusa, Kabong, Lubok Antu, Meradong, Julau, Pakan, Kanowit, Selangau, Tatau, Sebauh, Dalat, Daro, Tanjung Manis, Kapit, Belaga, Song, Bukit Mabong, Marudi, Subis, Beluru and Telang Usang.

A district is declared as a green zone if it did not record any new Covid-19 cases in past 14 days. — Bernama