KUCHING: The Sarawak Harvest and Folklore Festival will be held from April 26 to 28 at the Sarawak Cultural Village in Santubong near here and will complement the ongoing Visit Sarawak Campaign (VSC).

State Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that apart from the festival, Kuching City would be hosting the much-awaited Asean International Film Festival and Awards (AIFFA) from April 24 to 27.

“This festival is aimed to celebrate the unique cultural diversity of Sarawakians who come from different ethnicities and show others that Sarawakians can still live in perfect harmony,“ he told a media conference here today.

He congratulated the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and Sarawak Cultural Village for organising a colourful and vibrant ethnic festival which also serves as a prelude to the statewide Gawai Dayak celebration that is jointly celebrated by all Sarawakians in June.

On the impact of the VSC, he said that from January to March this year, Sarawak received more than 300,000 visitors, a significant increase from the corresponding period last year.

For more information and details on the festival, the public can access the official website www.sarawakharvestfestival.com.my or visit the Facebook page of the Sarawak Harvest and Folklore Festival. — Bernama