KUCHING: Sarawak recorded the highest number of secondary school students found positive for drugs in the country as at October 2018, says National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah.

He said from an inspection of urine screenings at 191 schools in high-risk areas, 301 students were found positive for drugs.

The high-risk areas are Gita, Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

“AADK found most of these students are addicted to methamphetamine and the situation is very worrying as it involved teenagers below 18 years old.

“Those found positive would be monitored and given counselling as well as guidance by trained teachers while undergoing urine tests by AADK until they are free from drug abuse,” he said.

He told the media during a visit to a new site of the Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN) in Jalan Puncak Borneo here today. Also present was Sarawak AADK director Wan Madhi Wan Salleh. — Bernama