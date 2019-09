KUCHING: The Sarawak Education Department has reminded school administrators in the state to prioritise the health and safety of their students in regard to the haze.

The department in a statement said the schools must duly act should the air pollutant index (API) reading exceeds 100, to cease all outdoor activities for the students.

“If the API reading exceeds 200, all schools in the affected area or district should be closed immediately and for the principal or school head to inform the District Education office,“ it said.

Meanwhile, the department said all public examinations would proceed as usual.

“However, the examination board will postpone any examination to another date should the API reading reach 300,“ it added.

Schools and parents may follow developments on the haze via the Department of Environment’s portal, http://apims.doe.gov.my. — Bernama