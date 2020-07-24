Sarawak hikes random testing of Sentosa cluster: Uggah

KUCHING: The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) will increase further random testings for the Sentosa cluster which recorded eight new positive Covid-19 cases today, said its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix).

Uggah, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister I, said since the positive cases for the cluster were increasing, the Sarawak State Health Department had been instructed to further expand the random testings in the areas around Kota Sentosa.

“To date, a total of 643 people have been screened and swabs taken for rT-PCR testings involving the Sentosa Cluster. From the number that has been screened, 16 people or 2.49 per cent are found to be positive with Covid-19, “he told a press conference on Covid-19 here.

Meanwhile, he said the JPBN meeting today had also decided that movements between divisions in Sarawak were not encouraged except for the movements of the public for certain cases, as positive cases in Kuching and Samarahan divisions were increasing.

“Among the cases that are allowed are to perform official duties, essential service workers, the death of immediate family members, family members seriously ill and the need for health screening,“ he said.

In addition, Uggah said the meeting also decided that all Sarawakians flying home from abroad and transiting in Peninsular Malaysia, Labuan, Sabah, Brunei or Singapore were required to undergo quarantine at the final destination for 14 days.

He said JPBN had also discussed with Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) and decided to postpone the admission of its Pre-University Programme students until a date to be announced later.

“Besides that, also announced was the expansion of the postponement of the reopening of school sessions for Padawan District to SJK Chung Hua, Siburan involving years one to six while school sessions for pre-school classes are continued as usual. The postponement is until Aug 3, “he added. — Bernama