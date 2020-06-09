Sarawak independent Chinese schools to follow MOE guidelines on reopening

KUCHING: Independent Chinese secondary schools in Sarawak will follow the guidelines imposed by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on reopening of schools during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

Sarawak United Association of Private Chinese Secondary School Management Board deputy president Datuk Richard Wee said it would adjust member schools’ operations and enhance them based on the ministry’s guidelines.

“So far we have not received the guidelines yet but would definitely adopt the guidelines as a basis for our schools operations,” he told reporters after representing the association to receive RM9 million in educational grant from Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, here today.

He said the schools under the association would hold a technical meeting with their teachers to decide on the method of implementation for standard operating procedure (SOP) once they had received the MOE’s guidelines. - Bernama