Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit gets 31 public complaints

KUCHING: As of May 3, the Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (UNION) has received 31 public complaints related to the service of state agencies and departments.

Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Talib Zulpilip said of these, 25 complaints have been resolved while six more were still being looked at.

“UNION is also taking pro-active steps to carry out investigations through observation and studying the Auditor-General’s Report and the Audit Report in the Chief Minister’s Department for further action.

“Through the Ombudsman, the state government is giving the public the opportunity to give their views on the delivery of civil service in the state,“ he said in the State Assembly sitting here today.

In a separate development, he said this year the Sarawak state government had opened two more Sarawak Service centres in Sibu and Miri.

These were one-stop centres for the benefit of people who had dealings with the state government regarding their utility bills, he said. — Bernama