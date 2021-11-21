Sarawak invests in 3 universities to meet demand for workforce

SIBU: Sarawak has invested in three private universities to meet the demand for skilled and talented workers by the industrial sector in the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan (pix).

He said the three universities are Swinburne University in Kuching, Curtin University in Miri and University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) in Sibu.

“Education is crucial and we want every Sarawakian to be given the opportunity to study up to the university level either locally or abroad.

“It had been the state government’s priority to develop human capital so that a skilled and talented workforce is constantly available in line with the rapid industrial development in Sarawak.”

He said this at the launch of the book “Sarawak Maritime Industries: A Catalyst for Economic Growth”- The Book of Sarawak 2021 published by the Ministry of International Trade & Industry, Industrial Terminal & Entrepreneur Development Sarawak in collaboration with Sarawak Association of Maritime Industries (SAMIN) here, last night.

Awang Tengah said Sarawak’s shipbuilding and ship repair industry had grown and adopted innovative designs and quality workmanship that met world standards and had contributed significantly to the state’s economy.

He added that the industry had generated exports worth RM279 million in 2018, RM349 million in 2019 and RM260 million in 2020, despite movement and travel restrictions following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Awang Tengah who is also the Minister for International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development said the maritime industry is one of the main pillars of Sarawak’s economic growth and an important component of the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

He said the political stability, made possible by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) administration was one of the reasons that had attracted foreign investors to invest in the state, thus strengthening its economy.

“Despite the Covid-19 situation, Sarawak managed to attract RM15.7 million in investments in 2020, which is the second highest in Malaysia after Selangor and over the past few years, Sarawak had been among the top four investment destinations in the country,“ he added. — Bernama