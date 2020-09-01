Sarawak invites UDA Holdings to invest in Bintulu Petrochemical Hub

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has invited UDA Holdings Berhad to invest in property development at the state’s petrochemical hub in Bintulu.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said more than 74,000 employees including expatriates would be working and residing at the hub.

“Hence, I’m inviting UDA to see how they could participate and if interested can communicate with us,” he said in his speech at the signing of a property development joint venture agreement between UDA and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation here today.

Meanwhile, he described the joint venture project covering 5.1 hectares near Pending Industrial Estate as timely with the plan to transform Kuching into a smart city by 2030, that will have an Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) public transport system to boot.

“It will not only benefit the locals but also foreign visitors as the area to be developed is an access route to the wildlife tourism spots in Semenggoh, Santubong, Pantai Damai and Telok Melano in Sematan,” he said.

Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the mixed development project would boost Sarawak’s economy in line with the government’s efforts to expedite the state’s growth towards developed status by 2030.

“This initiative also supports UDA’s agenda for ownership of property among the Bumiputera at an affordable price in a strategic location,” he said.

UDA chairman Datuk Jalaluddin Alias told a press conference that UDA would study Abang Johari’s offer while focusing on the joint venture signed today, worth RM480 million.

The project consists of two blocks of 21-storey apartments that will have a gymnasium, swimming pool, playground, shop-offices and a 12- storey hotel with 206 rooms. —Bernama