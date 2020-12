KUCHING: The Jalan Abell Cluster in Kuching district is declared to have ended today as there are no new cases reported within 28 days from the date the last case was detected, according to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

Sarawak JPBN, in a statement, said that the number of positive cases involving the cluster is 15 people including the index case.

“No new clusters have been reported today and there are only three clusters that are still active in Sarawak, namely the Besi Cluster, the Greenhill Cluster and the Wisma Saberkas Cluster,” it said.

Meanwhile, Serian and Kuching districts remain in the yellow zone, with a total of three cases of local transmission reported in the past 14 days, namely, two cases in Serian and one case in Kuching.

The other 38 districts in Sarawak remain in the green zone. -Bernama