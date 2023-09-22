Sarawak JKR takes immediate steps to contain soil erosion at Sungai Musah bridge

KUCHING: Immediate steps have been taken by the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) to contain the soil erosion at the Sungai Musah bridge on Jalan Tekait-Musah in Song, Kapit.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the bridge was on a state road.

“I will visit the affected area this afternoon to see for myself the situation there.

“Sarawak JKR has also closed the road last night and put up warning signs and safety barriers for the safety of residents in the area,“ he said in a statement here today.

The damage to the 166 metre-long bridge was detected at about 9.30pm on Thursday (Sept 21). - Bernama