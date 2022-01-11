Sarawak JPBN prepared for floods

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) is on stand-by for an eventuality of a flood during the current Northeast monsoon season.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is also the state JBBN chairman, said all agencies at the district level had also been instructed to be prepared to be mobilised at any time.

He said a total of 6,705 personnel from eight government agencies would be mobilised for rescue operation during the floods, while the logistics would include 286 boats, 115 lorries, 247 four-wheel drive vehicles, three helicopters and three amphibious vehicles.

“A total of 621 relief centres (PPS) that are capable of accommodating 185,067 victims have also been identified, with additional PPS to be set up from time to time when the need arises,” he told a press conference at Bilik Gerakan, Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Uggah advised the public to always be on the alert, especially those staying in low-lying and flood prone areas, and to be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so.

“In some places, we also have community emergency response teams to evacuate residents, as well as to help to monitor and control the situation before the arrival of security members at the location,” he said and advised residents to comply with the stipulated Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said residents in need of assistance could contact JPBN at 082-507700 or 506022 for Kuching district, 082-673833 (Samarahan), 082-872472 (Serian), 083-320084 (Sri Aman), 083-472866 (Betong), 084-654396 (Sarikei), 084-317934/315653 (Sibu), 013-6689968 (Kapit), 084-872088 (Mukah), 086-331742 (Bintulu), 085-322737 (Miri) and 085-211744 (Limbang). — Bernama