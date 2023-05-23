Sarawak KPWKK allocates RM9.2m to assist disaster victims

KUCHING: Sarawak Women, Children and Community Welfare Ministry (KPWKK) allocated a total of RM 9.2 million to help 130,822 disaster victims in the state.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said last year, a total of RM3.9 million was used to help flood victims, RM 3.2 million for fire victims and RM1.8 million to help drought victims.

She added that another RM200,000 was spent to help storm victims and RM100,000 to help landslide victims.

“This year, for the period from January to April, the Sarawak Social Welfare Department (JKMS) has spent a total of RM3.5 million to help 57,130 victims,“ she said when winding up the debate for her ministry in the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly here today.

Fatimah said that in order to boost preparedness for disasters, JKMS provides four Disaster Supplies Storage Depots, where two depots are located in the Samarahan division and one each in the Kuching and Miri divisions.

She said besides that, 16 disaster stores were also set up at the Division Social Welfare Office (PKMB) as well as at district level with 27 disaster forward bases established throughout Sarawak. - Bernama