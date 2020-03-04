Sarawak leaves it to new government to decide on constitutional amendment

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has left it to the federal government to decide whether or not to continue the previous government’s plan to table the amendment to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution regarding the status of Sabah and Sarawak.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said even though the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government had planned to table the amendment during the upcoming Dewan Rakyat sitting, the current situation had changed and PH was no longer in power.

“It’s up to them (federal government) whether to table it or to wait,” he told reporters after launching the Sarawak Islamic Council ‘Wawasan Ummah Gemilang’ 2020-2030 at Majma hall, here today.

He said the new government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin certainly had its own time frame to bring the matter to the Dewan Rakyat.

On Dec 17, Datuk Liew Vui Keong, the then minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said the amendment to the Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as the equal partners of Peninsular Malaysia will be re-tabled at the Dewan Rakyat in March 2020.

However, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof in a statement today said the sitting initially scheduled to begin on March 9 had been postponed to May 18. - Bernama