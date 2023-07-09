Sarawak leg of Kembara Kenali Borneo begins in Lawas

The town famous for the production of ‘tahai’ fish or the smoked ‘tamban’ fish is the first stop of the Kembara Kenali Borneo convoy in the Land of Hornbills.

KUCHING: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Maimunah Iskandariah’s ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ journey will reach almost 1,000 kilometres when they arrive in Lawas, the northernmost town in Sarawak, today.

The town famous for the production of ‘tahai’ fish or the smoked ‘tamban’ fish is the first stop of the Kembara Kenali Borneo convoy in the Land of Hornbills.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, Tunku Azizah and their entourage will be welcomed by acting Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The royal couple will be entertained with cultural performances by the Malay, Kedayan, Lun Bawang, Chinese and Tagal communities.

Their Majesties will then be escorted to the Lawas Waterfront, located in the town centre, about 33 kilometres from Merapok town to give the locals the opportunity to meet the royal couple.

After spending time with the people in the town where hills and forests are plentiful, Al-Sultan Abdullah and his entourage will head to Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei before continuing their journey to the city of Miri on Sept 9.

In Miri, His Majesty will stop at the Miri Handicraft Centre to visit the sales and exhibition stalls there, as well as witness a demonstration of traditional Sarawak weaving.

The convoy will then continue to Coco Cabana, a tourist hub in the city, which houses handicraft and local product stalls and ‘batik linut’ gallery.

In the afternoon, Al-Sultan Abdullah and his entourage will stop at Kampung Pangkalan Lutong, a Malay community village in the northern part of Miri city, to attend a tea reception with the community.

On Sunday, the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour is scheduled to start with a visit to Pantai Bungai in Bekenu, about 50 kilometres south of Miri city, to participate in the ‘bermukun’ which involves singing, dancing and recital of pantun accompanied by drums, as well as folk sports and feast.

The journey will continue in Bintulu with a stopover at Kampung Penan Muslim Batu 10 for the handing over of aid to the asnaf in the village.

The next day, the Kembara Kenali Borneo convoy is scheduled to visit Rumah Raymond Plen, Sungai Gelam, Sebauh, about 44 kilometres from Bintulu, with the arrangement of cooking, fishing and aid presentation activities.

The ninth day of the tour will continue to Tatau, a town located about 53 kilometres from Bintulu, before travelling for 134 killometres to visit the Yu Lung San Tian En Si Temple, a famous Chinese temple located on the outskirts of Sibu.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are scheduled to attend a dinner with the community at the MUC Hall and spend the night in Sibu before continuing the next day’s programme by visiting Sibu Central Market, which is the largest wet market in Malaysia.

The 10th day of the tour on Sept 12 will continue with a short visit to Sri Aman, about 224 kilometres from Sibu and a stop at Fort Alice, a fortress built during Brooke’s rule in Sarawak.

Their Majesties will continue their journey to the city of Kuching and are scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the programme and the state government dinner.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah will complete the Sarawak leg of the Kembara Kenali Borneo, which covers a total distance of 1,194 kilometres, by travelling 139 kilometres to Telok Melano, the starting point for the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway, before returning to Kuching and heading back to Kuala Lumpur. -Bernama