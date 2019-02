KUCHING: The Sarawak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will give priority to investigating the case involving state Assistant Minister for E-Commerce, Datuk Naroden Majais for alleged abuse of power.

Its director, Razim Mohd Noor said it had so far received two reports claiming that Naroden had abused his power for personal gain.

“I assure that priority will be given to the investigation being conducted as he (Naroden) is a leader and this is a sensitive case, so we need to take it seriously to find out whether it is true or just an allegation.

“Naroden will only be called to give his statement after the investigation paper is completed,” he told reporters after witnessing the handing-over of duties by Sarawak MACC deputy director (Prevention), Zulhairy Zaidel, 46, to acting senior assistant commissioner, Chang Ching, 40, here today.

Recently, Noroden who is also Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur and Small, Medium Enterprise Development, said he would give his full cooperation to the MACC.

On Feb 8, former journalist Joseph Tawie lodged a report with the MACC office here, alleging that Naroden who is also Gedong assemblyman, owns a large piece of land in Simunjan.

Meanwhile, Razim said Sarawak MACC had created history with Zulhairy being placed at the State Integrity and Ombudsman Unit, Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office, as its chief integrity officer.

Among Zulhairy’s duties is to report corruption cases involving public servants to the relevant authorities, including the MACC.

Razim said the state government had taken a creative initiative by accepting the Sarawak MACC’s proposal to set up an integrity unit at its agency or ministry to overcome weaknesses related to the issue of integrity.

Hoping that the established cooperation would even be closer, he said Sarawak had become the first state to hold recognised integrity courses for its public servants. — Bernama