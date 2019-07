KUCHING: Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chairman Baru Bian (pix) said the state Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should act honestly and transparently and not take lightly reports lodged with the agency.

Baru, who is also Works Minister, said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is serious in its agenda to eliminate corruption in the country and is emphasising on integrity, transparency and openness in all aspects of the government.

“I believe and hope that with the changes being made by the PH Government in the MACC structure, there’ll be more arrests and prosecution.

“Not only against the small-time offenders, but the big ones will also be investigated and be prosecuted,” he said at a dinner “Harapan Sarawak Baru”, organised by Sarawak PH last night.

He also called on the PH component parties to continue their systematic work in preparing for the 12th Sarawak state election, to be held by mid-2021.

“”This time, we are confident of taking over the Sarawak government from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS),” he added. — Bernama