Sarawak needs 4WD ambulances: Ugak

KUCHING: The Civil Defence Force (APM) needs at least 30 units of four-wheel drive (4WD) ambulances to be used in the interiors of Sarawak, says Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (pix).

He said Sarawak APM director Abdul Wahab Rahim had been asked to prepare an application for the ambulances to be submitted to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“These 4WD ambulances are needed because we will expand our (APM) teams in Belaga, Song (in Kapit of central Sarawak) and Limbang (north of Sarawak),“ he told reporters after visiting the state APM office, here, today.

Ugak said they needed 4WD ambulances as the interior terrains in the state are very challenging and posed many obstacles to normal ambulances.

In addition, he said an allocation to build a training hall for Sarawak APM members to strengthen their skills has been proposed. - Bernama