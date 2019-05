KUCHING: There will be no referendum on Sarawak’s position in Malaysia, its Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali (pix) said today.

“Our struggles to reclaim Sarawak’s rights must be implemented within the perimeters of the Federal Constitution, within the context of legitimate laws of Malaysia, and within the context of the country of Malaysia. This is our stand.

“There is no talk of any other things,” The Borneo Post quoted her as saying at the State Legislative Assembly sitting.

She was replying to a supplementary question by Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya (GPS – Jemoreng) who had enquired about the matter.

Juanda and Dr Hazland Abang Hipni (GPS – Demak Laut) had asked on steps taken to reclaim Sarawak’s rights under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Hasidah also said discussions between Sarawak and federal governments, particularly at the top level at the Steering Committee and Technical Committee, have all been going smoothly.

She added the Sarawak government also thanked the federal government for agreeing to form a parliamentary select committee on the implementation of MA63, to ensure issues regarding Sarawak rights under MA63 will continue to be discussed in the parliament.

“All these showed there are positive actions and positive steps taken by both federal and state governments,” she said.