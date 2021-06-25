Sarawak on right track to achieve herd immunity by August — CM

KUCHING: Sarawak is on the right track to achieve the target of vaccinating 80 percent of the state population by August, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the target was achievable because so far, about 40 percent or 1,025,000 individuals in the state have been vaccinated.

“The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JBPN) is taking proactive steps to achieve the target, including by dispatching mobile vaccination unit personnel to interior areas to assist rural communities to get vaccinated.

“Our vaccination process is going on smoothly due to the great cooperation given by the people of Sarawak,” he told reporters after visiting vaccination centres (PPVs) at the Samajaya Industrial Zone and two shopping malls here today.

Also present was Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Sarawak JPBN chairman.

Abang Johari said special PPVs would also be set up in workplaces in the state to expedite the vaccination process for workers in various sectors, including oil and gas, plantation as well as tourism.

“The establishment of the special PPVs is very important because these workers are quite large in number and we are worried that if they get infected at workplaces, they can spread it to their family members and other people in their village,” he said.

Abang Johari said 25 workplace clusters were detected in Sarawak from Jan 24 until today, involving 1,765 positive cases.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the state is expected to receive the single-dose CanSino vaccine next month. — Bernama