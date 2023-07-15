Sarawak on track to be sustainable tourism leader

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak is on the right track to become a sustainable tourism leader and eco-tourism destination in the Southeast Asian region, following positive responses from industry players.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer, Sharzede Salleh Askor said as of June, Sarawak had received more than 1.9 million tourists, approaching the target of three million set for this year.

She said the statistics clearly show that STB's planned strategy in attracting tourists including sustainable tourism and responsible tourism has been successful, thus ensuring Sarawak's tourism industry quickly recovers after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sustainable tourism industry is not only related to the environment but also includes heritage, culture and food that will benefit future generations.

“So we are confident about the strategies taken because globally, people are going into that direction (sustainable tourism) and as for stakeholders, they are very positive and even supported us, as they already saw the progress of tourism in line with the state government’s vision,“ she said.

She told reporters at the Media Night programme 'Yours Truly Sarawak' organised by STB, here yesterday.

Sharzede said STB is also always ready to help the state government achieve its desire to make Sarawak a concert destination in Malaysia.

“We will support as long as it drives the number of visitors coming to Sarawak for the benefit of the people. With the facilities and the right mindset, we are very open to welcome decent concerts,“ she said. -Bernama