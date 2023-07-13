Sarawak opposition PSB pledges support to Anwar, Abang Johari leadership

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), which only managed to secure three seats in the last Sarawak state election in 2021, today announced its support to the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and State Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

In a statement tonight, PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said their choice to support the current federal and state government leadership was to ensure national stability, solidarity and unity.

“At the moment in our country, there are two opposing political forces pitting against each other - one is moderation seeking consensus and adopting a give-and-take attitude and the other is leaders advocating racism and religious extremism, seeking divide and rule. For the sake of national stability, solidarity and unity, the choice before us is obvious,” he said.

He said Anwar should be given full support to enable his new administration to carry out his objective of Malaysia MADANI in order to wipe out corruption and inefficiency and to right all the wrongs of the past and to remove forces of divisions among the people.

“We know that GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government has given its full support to the Unity Government. We PSB will therefore, at state level, pledge our full support to our Premier (Abang Johari) in the spirit of unity to enable him to carry out his “Peoples First” initiatives,” he said.

Wong’s statement came following PSB’s decision to sign a memorandum of understanding with Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), one of GPS component parties, which he signed together with PDP president, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, in Kuala Lumpur today.

In the signing ceremony, Tiong said that both parties reached a consensus to support one another as they both strive to see prosperity and political stability in the nation.

Following the decision made by PSB, the Sarawak State Assembly which had a total of 82 assembly members would be left with only two opposition members, Chong Chieng Jen (Padungan) and Violet Yong (Pending), who are both from DAP.

DAP remained as opposition at the Sarawak State Assembly level but is part of Pakatan Harapan at the federal level, formed the Unity government together with GPS after the 15th General Election. -Bernama