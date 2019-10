KUCHING: Sarawak Pay, the state’s mobile payment platform, will be rebranded into ‘S Pay’ soon, in its bid to go global.

Announcing the move today, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said as a result of the platform’s partnership with China-based UnionPay, the world’s biggest card issuer, Sarawak Pay account holders will be able use the payment medium in all UnionPay-accepting countries, including Singapore, effective next month.

“We want our mobile payment to be global in nature, and not be confined to Sarawak only,“ he told the media after attending a dialogue session here with leaders of government-linked companies.

Abang Johari said the new name which was more universal in nature, had been studied thoroughly by marketing experts before being chosen.

Currently, he said, there are over 100,000 registered users of Sarawak Pay. — Bernama