Sarawak-Petronas agreement a milestone in resolving oil and gas issues: Abang Johari

KUCHING: The agreement among the Sarawak government, Federal Government and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) today marked an important milestone in reaching a settlement on the state’s oil and gas (O&G) asset management as well as sales tax on petroleum products in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said with such settlement, a more stable business and investment environment can be created to drive the industry further in the state.

“The Sarawak government is a practical government and it wants to convince the O&G industry players that it is always business-friendly,” he said in a statement today.

Hence, he said, the state government is committed to working together with the Federal Government and Petronas in further negotiations to ensure all parties can achieve a settlement and an agreement on other related issues.

This statement followed hot on the heels of a joint statement issued earlier today by the Sarawak government and Petronas announcing they had reached an agreement on the management of Sarawak’s O&G assets and the sales tax on petroleum products.

The earlier statement was jointly issued by Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Sarawak Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring, and Petronas chairman Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh.

“It is a sustainable approach to ensure the continuity of the country’s O&G industry especially during the current uncertain oil and gas market situation,” they said.

Hence Petronas has agreed to withdraw its appeal against the decision by the Sarawak High Court in relation to a judicial review request dated March 13 and, in return, the Sarawak government will drop all claims in its civil case against Petronas for the payment of petroleum products sales tax.

The statement said the Petronas group would pay in full the petroleum products sales tax imposed by Sarawak for the year 2019 which amounts to RM2 billion, which is five per cent of the products’ sales value.

The two parties have further agreed that future petroleum products sales tax will be reduced and staggered based on future negotiations, under the State Sales Tax (Taxable Goods and Rate of Tax)(Amendment)(No 2) Order, 2018.

“The Sarawak state government also agrees that the sales tax will be limited to petroleum products stipulated under Order 2018; however, all agreements between Sarawak and Petronas under the Petroleum Development Act 1974 are still valid and in effect,” they said.

To ensure the implementation of the commercial settlement, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Senior Minister (Infrastructure Cluster), and Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz would be tasked with chairing a joint committee for this purpose, the joint statement said. — Bernama