Sarawak PH chief claims district offices decline to assist BSH applicants

KUCHING: Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman, Chong Chieng Jen (pix) claimed that several district offices (DOs) in the state have declined to facilitate the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) welfare programme rolled out by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government for Malaysians.

He said among the uncooperative DOs in helping to register eligible Sarawak recipients were Bau, Serian and Simanggang.

Chong, who is Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman however said he did not think that those DOs were acting on their own and believed that they were taking instructions from the state government.

“Unless they are lazy or indeed acting on their own accord, I believe the DOs are under instruction by the state government because other than the state government, no one can give the directive to the DOs,” said Chong when met by journalists after chairing a PH Sarawak meeting yesterday.

He said PH Sarawak component parties were left with no choice but to help with the registration of eligible Sarawakians for the aid programme.

“We will step up and try our best to reach out to the people, serving as a bridge between the people of Sarawak and the federal government,” said Chong.

Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep meanwhile said no information was given to the district office in Bau to help the people in their application or updating of their Bantuan Sara Hidup.

“This has nothing to do with politics ... but due to poor communication between the federal administration and their representatives in the State,” said Henry when contacted, today.

He said Chong in the first place should find out what was the missing link before making wild allegations.

“We believed there is a standard operating procedure when it comes to dealing with matters like this, and we do believe that the deputy minister understands how that procedure should be carried out.

He said the state government has always welcome the idea of the federal government in assisting the needy, but it must be done with sincerity and not for their political mileage.

“This had happened because of poor communication and that means weak administration, so why put the blame on others when your system fails,” he added. — Bernama