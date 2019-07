KUCHING: Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) hoped that the outcome of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation of high-profile individuals in the state over alleged corrupt practices is forthcoming and there will be no further delay, said its chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said the people of Sarawak had waited long enough for these “big fishes” to be brought to book.

“Sarawak PH has been calling on the MACC to investigate high-profile individuals in the state since last year ... In January 2019, I personally submitted some documents related to the alleged corrupt practices involving the state government to MACC.

“We are glad that finally some actions are being taken,“ Chong, who is also Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, said in a statement here today.

He said regardless of how Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders played up hate politics and the secession movement, he was confident the MACC, being an independent body, would continue its investigation into these “big fishes” and bring them to justice.

“As the chairman of Sarawak PH, I wish to reiterate that Sarawak PH fully supports devolution of power to the states and the decentralisation of the federal government but equal importance should also be given to good governance and anti-corruption measures,“ he said.

Sarawak MACC director Razim Mohd Noor was quoted in the local media today as saying more than 50 reports on alleged corruption in the state, including complaints against high-profile individuals, had been received so far.

However, he said any reports or complaints about corruption involving high-profile individuals in the state would be referred to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya as Sarawak MACC only acts as the liaison office. — Bernama