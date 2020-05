KUCHING: The Sarawak government plans to build temporary shelters for the homeless, according to State Minister of Welfare, Community Wellness, Family and Early Childhood Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the matter would be tabled at the state Cabinet meeting after the June Gawai Dayak celebration as it involved government policy in addressing homelessness issues in Sarawak.

“A location has been identified in Sibu for the temporary shelter project,” she told reporters after presenting grant aid to non-governmental organisations, here today.

In the meantime, Fatimah said her ministry had also been working with the State Disaster Management Committee in each district to identify suitable locations for temporary transit for homeless during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the Conditional MCO. - Bernama