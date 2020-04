KUCHING: Sarawak is planning to set up a temporary hospital for Covid-19 patients if the outbreak worsens in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said it was one of the measures that had been actively discussed.

“This is the road that none of us had walked through before. We look at the experience and programmes of other countries that had succeeded (in fighting the disease).

“One of the measures is to prepare sufficient hospital beds. Kuala Lumpur has done a very good job, setting up a temporary hospital at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park and we are planning to have one in Kuching,” he told a news conference here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Uggah who is also the state disaster management committee chairman said the committee had agreed to allow shops selling baking supplies, household plastic items and decorations to open twice a week on Wednesday and Friday, from 7am to 7pm.

This is to enable housewives to make preparations for Gawai and Hari Raya celebrations, he said.

However, no laundry service providers are allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO), he added.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the welfare and health of 138,183 foreign workers in the state would be monitored to prevent the Covid-19 infection among them.

“Just look at Singapore. We do not want that to happen here as well,” he said. - Bernama