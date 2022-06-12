Sarawak plans to form Greater Kuching Coordinating Agency

KUCHING: Sarawak is considering to set up an agency to coordinate the development of approved projects in Kuching, said its Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

He said the non-statutory body, named Greater Kuching Coordinating Agency, will be focusing on project implementation and its model is quite similar to the Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA) which he launched recently.

“For the Bidayuh area, which is outside (in the outskirts) of Kuching, they (people) requested a body to coordinate all the developments that have been approved in this area, particularly in Serian, Bau and other places outside of Kuching.

“We are considering to form an agency, and the idea is when we give them development grants, they can coordinate the implementation of the projects themselves,” he told reporters after attending a Gawai open house at the Bau Civic Centre here today.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, state Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee and Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Harry Jinep. — Bernama