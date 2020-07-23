Sarawak police cripple RM1.8m online gambling syndicate

KUCHING: An online gambling syndicate, which is believed to have reaped as much as RM1.8 million in bets over the last six months, was crippled following raids conducted by police on two premises, here, yesterday.

State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief, SAC Dennis Leong today said that nine suspects, including a local man were arrested in the raids conducted from 9.00 am on a house at Stampin Baru and a condominium at Jalan Sarip Masahor here.

“In the first raid at Stampin Baru, three foreign women, aged from 21 to 26 years, were detained along with three units of computers and seven smartphones.

‘’In the second raid at the condominium, three foreign men, two foreign women and a local man, aged between 20 and 36 years, were arrested. Four units of computers and four smartphones were also seized,’’ he said when contacted.

Leong believed the syndicate had been using the two premises as their call centres to receive online bets of between RM8,000 to RM10,000 daily.

“The case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 (for conducting illegal gambling) and Section 15 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (for violation of immigration permits),” he added. — Bernama