Sarawak police investigating teenage girl rape claim

KUCHING: Police are investigating an incident in which a 16-year-old girl claimed that she was raped by a male detainee while being held at the Miri Police Station lockup on Jan 9.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail has given the assurance that a thorough investigation would be carried out to determine whether there are elements of negligence in the case.

“Two police personnel on duty on the day the incident took place have been immediately suspended from their duties,” he said briefly when contacted by Bernama tonight.

Senator Alan Ling Sie Kiong through a posting on his Facebook page today said that a teenage girl has lodged a police report over the incident. -Bernama