KUCHING: The Sarawak police will carry out operations code-named ‘Operasi Saman Tertunggak Warganegara Asing’ to nab foreigners with outstanding summonses at the Malaysia-Brunei border in Miri and Limbang.

Sarawak Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the decision was made after taking into consideration that a total of 52,000 outstanding summonses involving foreigners were recorded since 2008.

“There is no excuse for foreigners not to settle the summonses as the police do provide various facilities for their convenience.

“The operations will be carried out not to punish foreigners, but to enforce awareness among them to be careful and to respect the country’s law,” he said in a statement here today.

Alexson also advised foreigners who committed traffic offences to immediately settle their outstanding summonses. — Bernama