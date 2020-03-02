Sarawak police receive three reports on changing sworn statements

KUCHING: Sarawak police have received three reports on claims of corruption over changing sworn statements by MPs in the state following the political crisis in the country in the past week.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said police had received reports against three individuals at 8pm yesterday.

According to Aidi, the police reports referred to the same MPs who allegedly changed their sworn statements.

“However, we are still investigating. We have also referred the reports to Bukit Aman for further actions,” he told reporters after visiting the Sarawak General Operations Force Brigade headquarters, here today.

Meanwhile, Aidi advised the people not write or spread issues which could raise tension or those categorised as slanderous and seditious on social media.

“So far, the situation in Sarawak is still under control and we have not received any seditious reports such as insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah,” he added. - Bernama