Sarawak police seize drugs worth RM643,000 in Sibu

SIBU: The Narcotics Department from the Sarawak police contingent headquarters seized drugs worth RM643,157 after detaining an unemployed man here on Thursday.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohamad Azman Ahmad Sapri (pix) said the drugs seized on Thursday at a condominium unit in Lorong Sena, can fix the craving of 50,423 drug users.

The drugs seized comprised syabu, ketamin, Eramin 5, Ecstasy juice, ecstasy pills and Magic Mushroom (Psilocybin),” he during a press conference at the Sibu IPD, today.

Mohamad Azman said the drug distribution syndicate which has been active in and around Sibu, Kuching, Bintulu and Miri is believed to have obtained its supply from drug traffickers based in the mainland and such drugs are sent by courier.

He said the 29-year-old suspect, a local, who was detained near a double-storey terrace house in Jalan Bunga Raya would be remanded until Dec 7, for investigations.

The suspect who has three previous criminal records for drug-related offences would be investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (ADB 1952) and Section 12 (2) ADB 1952.

He added that the suspect who had served a prison sentence and was placed under police surveillance in 2018, is believed to have been involved in drug distribution for the past two months and paid RM1,000 a week.

Upon receiving instructions from the syndicate, the suspect who used the condominium unit to store the drugs, as well as pack the drugs for distribution, would later drop off the drugs at locations that have been identified by the syndicate.

Once the drugs are dropped off, he would inform the syndicate and the syndicate would contact the buyers to pick up the ‘stuff’ from the identified locations.

Mohamad Azman said police were currently carrying out investigations to identify the mastermind of the syndicate, believed to be a local, in his 40s. - Bernama