Sarawak police to investigate fake news on Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING: Police have opened an investigation paper under Section 4 (1) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) (no. 2) Ordinance 2021 in connection with the dissemination of fake news related to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine received by Sarawak.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said that the police received a report from a staff member of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) yesterday, pertaining to the fake statement which was posted on the Sarawak COVID-19 Awareness Group Facebook account, claiming that the total doses of AstraZeneca vaccine that the state received were much fewer than it originally stated.

Such an irresponsible act could cause confusion, and a negative perception in the community of the government, which is trying its best to provide vaccines to the people, said Ahsmon in a statement today.

Ahsmon said that the police, in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), would track down the individuals involved. – Bernama