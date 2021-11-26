Sarawak polls: DAP Sarawak announces 18 candidates

KUCHING: DAP Sarawak has announced the names of 18 of its 26 candidates for the 12th Sarawak State Election.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen (pix) in a press conference today said they were Granda Aing for Tasik Biru, Chang Hong Siong (Mambong), Laerry Jabul (Kedup), Brolin Nicholsion Benedict Achung (Bukit Semuja), Leon Jimat Donald (Simanggang), Philip Wong Pak Min (Repok), Yong Siew Wei ( Meradong);

Irene Mary Chang Oi Ling (Bukit Assek), David Wong Kee Woan (Pelawan), Solomon Kumbong (Pelagus), Joseph Jinggut (Bukit Goram), Kenneth Lagong (Baleh), Tony Chiew (Tanjong Batu), John Bryan (Kemena), Tonny Ung (Samalaju), Peter Hee Leh Keng (Piasau), Alan Ling Sie Kiong (Pujut) and Marcus Hugo (Senadin).

Meanwhile, he said the candidates for another eight seats, namely Pending, Padungan, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kawa, Batu Kitang and Stakan in Kuching as well as Bawang Assan and Dudong in Sibu, would be announced later.

“We will not announce the names of the candidates for the six constituencies in Kuching today, as part of our strategy while waiting for the other (contesting) parties to make theirs,” he said at the press conference before presenting letters of appointment to the candidates.

Meanwhile, for the two seats in Sibu, Chong said they would continue to negotiate with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) who were also staking their claim, with PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh still being strongly tipped to defend the Bawang Assan seat, which he has held for the last six terms since 1991.

“Before this, there had been negotiations with PSB, but they were not successful. Nevertheless, DAP is willing to compromise, and its doors still open for final negotiations and arrangement for the (Bawang Assan and Dudong) seats,” the Kota Sentosa incumbent said.

Chong also revealed that over 50 per cent of the candidates fielded by the party were new faces, while incumbents were also retained.

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announced Dec 18 as polling day for the election, with nominations to be submitted on Dec 6 and early voting on Dec 14. There are 1,252,014 registered voters on the electoral roll. — Bernama