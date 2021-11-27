Sarawak polls: GPS can win two-third majority — Abdul Karim

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is confident that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will obtain a two-third majority in the 12th Sarawak State Election.

He added that Bersatu’s decision to stay out of the state election would allow GPS to continue to focus on facing the opposition candidates.

“We have to be confident, with or without (GPS-friendly party) but, of course, with no distractions, we will have better peace of mind.

“At least we can focus on the enemy (opposition parties) or the party that we know will pose a challenge to us,” he said after the launching of the Sarawak Youth Tour Programme 2021 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

Also present was Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS chairman.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, was reported to have said today that Bersatu would not contest in the Sarawak polls as it respected the wishes of GPS leaders, besides wanting the party to score a landslide win.

Abdul Karim said the decision made by Muhyiddin was very much in line with the wishes of the people of Sarawak, who want to be governed by a Sarawak-based party.

For the record, GPS is expected to contest all 82 seats in the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly in the coming election. — Bernama