Sarawak polls: GPS has discussed seat allocation among component parties — Abang Jo

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has already discussed the allocation of seats among its component parties for the upcoming Sarawak state election, GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

However, he said it was still too early to announce the coalition’s list of candidates and that he would reveal them in due course.

“Just wait...the state assembly has just dissolved. Don’t rush,” he told a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

On Oct 24, GPS secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said GPS will contest all 82 seats in the next state election.

GPS comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

On Wednesday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to the revocation of the Proclamation of Emergency for Sarawak, which was promulgated on Aug 2 this year.

The revocation of the Emergency Proclamation had paved the way for the 12th Sarawak state election to be held, as the state government’s five-year tenure had ended on June 6 this year.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the current GPS government is currently assuming the role of a caretaker government until the next government comes in.

“Yes, it is a normal transition when you dissolved the state assembly, the ruling government become the caretaker government.

“At the moment we cannot make major decisions. Even during the emergency, we cannot make any major decisions, we just run the state as it is,” he added. — Bernama