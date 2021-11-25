Sarawak polls: PH to contest all 82 seats

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH) today announced that it will contest all 82 seats up for grabs in the 12th Sarawak state election.

Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the selection of candidates will be decided by the respective component parties.

“For the candidates, we will leave it to respective component parties. We will be contesting in all 82 state seats,” he told a press conference here today.

The Election Commission yesterday set Dec 18 as polling day for the state election.

Nominations will be held on Dec 6 and early voting on Dec 14. — Bernama