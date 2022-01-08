Sarawak port managements must prepare to adopt new technologies

KUCHING: Sarawak port managements must be prepared to modernise, innovate and adopt new technologies, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas. (pix)

He said with Sarawak hoping to become a high income society by 2030, the ports would have increasing and more important roles.

“The plan is for us to export more food products by then. Thus, the ports will be a very crucial component of the development,“ said Uggah, who is also Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development, in a statement here, today.

Uggah said the process of modernisation would include looking into new management styles and improving or enhancing all essential facilities.

“Look at port models around the world and set your benchmark on the successful ones. We, in the ministry, will be proactive in ensuring your growth in this direction,“ he said.

According to Uggah, the state’s ports had a lot of potential and could be just as competitive as those in the region.

“Let us leverage on the ‘Sarawak Boleh’ (Sarawak Can) spirit to rise to the occasion,” he added.

-Bernama