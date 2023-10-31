Sarawak Premier: Singapore to set up consulate office in Kuching

SIBU: Singapore has agreed to set up a Consulate office in Kuching to enhance bilateral relations between Sarawak and the Republic said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

Abang Johari in a statement issued by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit said the setting up of the Consulate-General office was agreed during the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Annual Leaders’ Retreat at the island republic yesterday.

He added that the setting up of the Consulate office would also boost the state’s economy, especially the tourism sector.

“I have also discussed with the Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke while in Singapore about a proposal to consider our airline MASwings to fly to Singapore,” he said after a bilateral meeting with International Hydropower Association (IHA) president Malcolm Turnbull at the World Hydropower Congress (WHC) 2023 at Nusa Dua Convention Centre in Bali today.

The Premier said the initiatives will further strengthen the Sarawak tourism industry, especially through the arrival of tourists from Singapore.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had attended the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Annual Leaders’ Retreat.

Abang Johari had also joined the delegation that paid a courtesy call on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. -Bernama