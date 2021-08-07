Sarawak proud of Pandelela’s achievement — Abdul Karim

KUCHING: National diving queen Pandelela Rinong deserves credit for her fighting spirit despite failing to deliver a medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, said Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said Pandelela had, after all, proven her capabilities on the world stage when she won a bronze and a silver in her previous two Olympic outings.

“We were sad when Pandelela failed to win a medal (at the Tokyo Olympics) but she managed to make the final... that is a huge achievement and we are proud of her,” he said after meeting athletes from the Sarawak Athletes’ Development Programme here today.

Abdul Karim also believes that the Bidayuh diver from Kampng Jugan, Bau here is capable of representing the country for several more years.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim said his ministry was discussing with Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) and Curtin University to offer study opportunities to current and former Sarawak athletes.

He also urged employers to give priority to former Sarawak athletes when it came to job opportunities in their respective departments, agencies or companies in appreciation of their services and sacrifices to the state and country. — Bernama