Sarawak quarantine only for Malaysians returning from abroad

PETALING JAYA: Everyone returning to Sarawak from abroad will now be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine, during which they will have to take two swab tests.

The cost of accommodation at the quarantine centre for Sarawakians will be fully paid for by the state government, but non-Sarawakians will have to bear the cost themselves, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri said that from July 24 to Sept 1, a total of 21,217 individuals crossed the border into Malaysia. Of these, 8,801 individuals were required to under a 14-day mandatory quarantine at 70 designated hotels and four public training institutes across the country.

All of them are still under quarantine. Another 66 were sent to the hospital for treatment, while the remaining 12,350 were allowed to go home.

Ismail Sabri said these individuals had returned from the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, the UAE, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

On another matter, the senior minister said the police arrested 39 individuals for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the recovery movement control order on Tuesday.

Among them were business operators who failed to provide the necessary equipment to record the temperature and contact details of individuals entering their premises and for operating their businesses beyond the stipulated hours.

Others were arrested for hiring foreign workers without a permit and for being in large crowds that make social distancing impossible.

Ismail Sabri said the authorities also checked 21 construction sites and all were found to have adhered to the SOPs.

He said essentials such as food are still sufficient and easily available for a sustained period based on checks conducted by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry on 12 suppliers in 711 premises, including retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers.

A total of 12,921 publicly accessible areas have also been sanitised. They comprised 2,705 businesses, 5,693 government buildings, 1,596 housing projects, 2, 573 public spots and 354 markets.