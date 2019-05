SRI AMAN: The Sarawak government is ready to disburse the RM1 billion advance payment in stages to the federal government to pay for the repair of the dilapidated schools in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said this in his address to teachers when officiating the state-level Teachers’ Day Celebration here today.

He said he had a discussion with Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik to ascertain the ways the programme could be implemented as soon as possible.

“The formula is being worked out, and for the first payment, Sarawak government will disburse RM300 million, the second payment another RM300 million and the third payment RM400 million - RM1 billion in two years.

“In fact we are ready with the cheque,” he said.

Abang Johari said Sarawak wanted to be more focused on educational development in the state and did not want to leave education to the federal government alone.

“For this reason, I have set up the Sarawak Ministry of Education with Datuk Seri Michael Manyin as its first minister,” he told the teachers present.

He said Sarawak used to hold only a watching brief for educational matters in the state which did not prove to be effective in enhancing the status of education in the state.

“The formation of the state ministry of education enabled financial allocations to be channeled for educational development in Sarawak in addition to federal allocations, and the government to be involved in the formulation of policies and administration,” he said. — Bernama