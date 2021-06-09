Sarawak receives 380,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine — Uggah

KUCHING: Sarawak is on the path to carry a more comprehensive Covid-19 immunisation programme with the arrival of 380,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine today, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the plane carrying the vaccine arrived at the Kuching International Airport at about 12.20pm today.

Uggah said the state government had done extensive planning in the last few months to fully utilise the upsurge in supplies.

He said the plans include establishing more vaccination centre at government facilities, private clinics and private hospitals as well as setting up mobile teams to reach out into interior areas.

“On the part of the government facilities, we have identified 130 government clinics and hospitals where the total daily vaccination capacity is expected at 24,300 dosses.

“We are also going to set up public vaccination centres in 102 stadiums, community halls, offices and longhouses. The target is (to dispense) 42,500 doses daily,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, on private sector engagement, Uggah said the government had roped in 42 private clinics of which 40 had already started giving the vaccinations with more are in the process of registration.

“For private hospitals, we will engage six more to add to the five which have started giving the vaccination. They will have a combined total capacity of between 5,000 to 7,000 doses per day,” he added. — Bernama