Sarawak recorded highest number of illegal logging cases last year

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 90 cases of illegal logging were recorded nationwide in 2022 with Sarawak having the highest number at 60 cases, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said 11 cases were recorded in Perak, followed by Kelantan (10 cases), Sabah (four), Selangor (two) and one case each in Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang.

“The culprits who committed the offence have been charged under the National Forestry Act 1984 (Act 313) in Peninsular Malaysia, the Forest Ordinance 2015 (Chapter 71) in Sarawak and the Forest Enactment 1968 (Sabah No. 2 of 1968) in Sabah,“ he said during the Question-and-Answer session.

He was replying to a question from Che Alias ​​Hamid (PN-Kemaman) who wanted to know the breakdown of illegal logging cases in the states in 2022 as well as the effectiveness of using new technologies such as drones to reduce illegal logging activities.

Nik Nazmi added that his ministry through the Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department (JPSM), the Sabah Forestry Department and the Sarawak Forestry Department also took the approach of using several technologies to overcome the problem of illegal logging.

He said these technologies included the Forest Monitoring using Remote Sensing (FMRS) system in the peninsula, the Continuous Monitoring of Surveillance (COMOS) system in Sarawak and the iForSabah application system in Sabah in the aspects of forest monitoring and enforcement in the country.

“These systems use Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, remote sensing and high-resolution satellite images that can detect any changes in Permanent Forest Reserve (HSK) areas.

“This system helps patrol teams and enforcement operations to combat illegal forest activities in the field with more specific location information,” he said, adding that drones were also used to catch illegal logging culprits to air reconnaissance at specific locations. - Bernama