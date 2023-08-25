Sarawak records 10 rabies cases this week

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded 10 positive cases of rabies involving animals this week, according to the state Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

Its director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud said that four cases were detected in Kuching, two in Padawan and one each at Samarahan, Serian, Lundu and Bintulu.

He added that the department has been actively monitoring the rabies situation, and has intensified the anti-rabies vaccination programmes statewide.

“We would like to appeal to all dog owners to send their animals for rabies vaccination, as it is mandatory under Section 40 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999. Dog owners must be responsible to ensure their pets are vaccinated with anti-rabies vaccine,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said that the department will organise rabies vaccination programmes at the community hall Sepupuk, Niah, Miri, from tomorrow until Aug 27, and at Public Stadium Song, Kapit and SJK Chung Hua Sg Tapang Hilir, Kuching, tomorrow.

On Aug 15, Sarawak Minister for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development, Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, said that Sarawak is experiencing a rise in rabies cases for humans and animals.

He said that Sarawak has recorded 13 deaths from 15 rabies cases this year. -Bernama