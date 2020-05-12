Sarawak records no new Covid-19 cases for two consecutive days

KUCHING: No new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Sarawak in the past two days with Limbang being the latest division declared as a Green Zone for not having any new cases for 14 days.

The state disaster management committee (SDMC) in a statement today also said that six patients have recovered and were discharged today, bringing the total of recoveries and discharge cases to 375 out of 549 patients who received treatment.

In another development, the committee said operational hours for all economic sectors that have been allowed to operate beginning today are from 7 am to 10 pm.

“Sectors which have been allowed to open, the notification is to ensure they adhere to guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP), to enable economic activities to resume without compromising health.

“Meanwhile the enforcement team would monitor and help in smoothing out the implementation of the designated SOP,” he said.

For the hotel industry, the Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry will introduce the SOPs soon, the statement read. - Bernama