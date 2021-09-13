Sarawak residents can travel between districts without RT-PCR Tests — JPBN

KUCHING: Sarawak residents will be allowed to travel between districts without the need for RT-PCR or RTK-Antigen Covid-19 screening tests, except for the Bintulu Division, beginning tomorrow, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said.

The committee announced today that travel between districts is allowed, but required permits from the police.

Sarawak recorded 3,522 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the state’s total to 160,320 cases, with five new deaths recorded, taking the death toll in the state to 630 people.

According to the committee, based on whole genomic sequencing reports for the positive samples from all 12 divisions in the state, almost 100 per cent of the samples were of the Delta variant.

“This means the Delta variant has spread throughout Sarawak and this has been confirmed by Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s (UNIMAS) Health and Community Medicine Institute director Prof Dr David Perera,” JPBN said in a statement today.

The committee has also declared six new clusters, namely the Sungai Kerubong cluster in Sarikei; Sungai Sujan Mapok cluster (Sebauh); Sungai Dabai cluster (Pakan); Andi Liam cluster (Beluru); Pulau Brunei cluster (Limbang) and Tinwar Keleku cluster (Subis). — Bernama