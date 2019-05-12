Sarawak RTD to launch ‘Ops Sisih’

MIRI: The Road Transport Department (RTD) will launch a special operation in Sarawak to reduce accidents and increase public awareness on traffic laws.

The operation dubbed, ‘Ops Sisih’ would involve spot checks at vehicle depots and workshops, Sarawak RTD director Mohd Syafiq Anas Abdullah told reporters at a function, here today.

On the tint ruling that took effect on Wednesday, he said applications must be screened by Bukit Aman before approval.

“It will take two or three months and the purpose of the screening is to check the background of the driver and ensure that there is no criminal record,” he said.

He said Sarawak RTD had so far received two applications. — Bernama